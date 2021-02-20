Sean O’Malley expects to be “too fast” for Thomas Almeida and will eventually “find that right hand” to earn KO win

Sean O’Malley is ready to get back into the win column.

At UFC 260, O’Malley is set to return to the Octagon against Thomas Almeida in a fight many fans are looking forward to. Both men desperately need a win to get some hype back behind their name. However, for O’Malley, he says the Brazilian originally turned him down.

“Initially, he was my first choice,” Sean O’Malley said to The Schmo. “They offered the fight on February 13, I said ‘hell yeah, let’s do it.’ They came back and said he wasn’t ready, he needed more time to train for the “Suga Show.” I was like ‘I get that, I wouldn’t be ready to fight me, either.’ Then, Nathaniel Wood was talking a little bit on Twitter and I asked for Nathaniel, and they came back and said Thomas would be ready March 27. That is the fight we got and that is the fight that’s happening.”

O’Malley is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Vera in a fight he hurt his ankle. It was his first career loss and if he is going to get some hype back, he will need to beat Almeida.

For Sean O’Malley, he is confident he will get his hand raised and do so by knockout once his right hand finds the Brazilian’s chin. He is expecting it to be a fun fight for the fans for however long it lasts.

“I think it’s going to be a sweet fight. He’s a good kickboxer, I think it will be a kickboxing fight,” O’Malley said. “I’m too fast for him, I’m going to be bigger than him, I think he’s 5’7″, I’m 6’4″, we will see. I think I bust him up with my jab and I always find that right hand and it lands on the chin.”

If O’Malley does KO Thomas Almeida it is likely he will fight a ranked opponent next time out.

Do you think Sean O’Malley will KO Thomas Almeida at UFC 260?