Henry Cejudo has a theory for why Dana White won’t book him against Alex Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo has an interesting theory as to why Dana White and the UFC never booked the fight against Alex Volkanovski.

After Cejudo TKO’d Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to defend his bantamweight title, he announced his retirement from the sport. However, since the retirement he has hinted at a return to face Volkanovski. But, he believes White won’t book the fight because he knows he’d win and retire with the belt.

“The fight that really tugs at me is fighting Volkanovski. I want to make history, man,” Cejudo said on Belal Muhammad’s show. “I’ve made history already, I want to continue stacking the accolades and that’s it man. I know I can beat Volkanovski, Dana White knows that I can beat Volkanovski. Somebody personal and dear to me, said to me, ‘the reason Dana White doesn’t want to give me the title shot is because he knows that I’ll beat Volkanovski and he thinks I’ll retire again.'”

It is an interesting theory that unfortunately will never be backed up. It is unlikely Dana White would admit to thinking he believes Cejudo would beat Volkanovski. However, it does make sense that he wouldn’t want “Triple C” to win the title and walk away with the belt as Georges St-Pierre did at middleweight.

For now, Henry Cejudo is retired and the chances of him retiring is uncertain at this time. However, he continues to hint at a possible return and will no doubt be paying close attention to the UFC 260 co-main event.

Alex Volkanovski, meanwhile, is set to defend his belt in the co-main event against Brian Ortega at UFC 260. If he beats Ortega, it is likely he will have to face Max Holloway for the third time, but perhaps he would push for the Cejudo superfight.

Who do you think would win if Henry Cejudo and Alex Volkanovski fought?