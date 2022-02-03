Sam Alvey not flustered by short-notice fight: “I’d fight Ngannou if they want me to”

Sam Alvey is currently riding a seven-fight winless streak inside the octagon. Despite that skid, he remains undeterred by any fighter on the roster.

‘Smiling Sam’ is scheduled to fight Brendan Allen this weekend at UFC Vegas 47 at 205 pounds. However, that was far from the plan to start with. Alvey was originally scheduled to fight Ian Heinisch at middleweight at the event.

With that said, weeks before the fight, Heinisch pulled out and was replaced by Phil Hawes. Days before the bout, Hawes fell out and was replaced by Brendan Allen. Due to the extremely short notice, the fight was moved up to light heavyweight.

Despite all of the opponent changes, Sam Alvey has remained determined. While many fighters would’ve likely asked for more time to prepare, he’s taken all the changes in stride.

At UFC Vegas 47 media day, Alvey talked about the change in opponents. He explained that he’s not opposed to fighting anyone on the UFC roster, even Francis Ngannou if it came to it.

Anyone. Anytime. Any weight for Sam Alvey. ⚖️ "I’d fight Ngannou if they needed me to."#UFCVegas47 | More: https://t.co/eMXoIKOfKu pic.twitter.com/ZPJkZfB0z0 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 3, 2022

“Not many people accept fights on a weeks’ notice. Brendan (Allen) is a king among men. I’m so happy he stepped up. I wish he was worse so it would be a little easier fight for me, but it is what it is.” – said Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 47 media day.

Alvey continued, “I’d fight Ngannou if they needed me to. I really hope they don’t need me to. You know me, it doesn’t matter what weight class. They called me and said, ‘Hey Brendan will take it at 205.’ I said, ‘All right. I’ll cut less weight this time.’”

The fight is one that Alvey badly needs to win. His seven-fight winless streak is the longest winless streak in the history of the UFC. However, if his attitude is any indication, he’s not lacking in confidence heading into his Saturday showdown.

What do you think about Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 47?