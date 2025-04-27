Retired UFC fighter reveals why he flipped off fan after career ends in bloody TKO loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Anthony Smith has explained his issue with one fan following his retirement fight at UFC Kansas City.

UFC Mexico Octagon

Smith entered the Octagon for the final time as an active fighter this past Saturday. He went one-on-one with Zhang Mingyang in the co-main event. Mingyang’s elbows sliced the top of Smith’s head. Mingyang followed up with some vicious ground-and-pound to get the first-round TKO finish.

After the fight, Smith received an emotional sendoff with a special video package. Before Smith got to take everything in, he flipped off a fan in the crowd.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ZHANG MINGYANG RETIRES ANTHONY SMITH AT UFC KANSAS CITY

Anthony Smith Explains Flipping Off Fan

During the post-fight show for UFC Kansas City, Anthony Smith revealed what led to him going off on the fan (via MMAJunkie).

“There was a guy in a Nebraska shirt and he was like booing me and flipping me off and kind of talking trash before the fight,” Smith said on ESPN’s UFC on ESPN 66 post-fight show. “But I was really focused on what I had to do. Then after the fight, his friend is cheering and he’s still flipping me off and saying some pretty disrespectful things.

“I was so mad. He was wearing a Nebraska shirt. We’re supposed to be family here. It’s not a very big community of people here. … I just couldn’t believe that. I pour my heart and soul into this game and I don’t care if you think that I suck or that I’m not very good, if you’re sitting in the crowd, you’re definitely not doing what I’m doing, especially wearing a Nebraska shirt. You can’t talk trash wearing a Nebraska shirt. Like come on now. That’s all that was.”

Smith will remain a part of UFC broadcasts, but it’ll be solely as an analyst from here on. “Lionheart” also gets to put in more time with his own podcast, and more importantly, his family.

Following Saturday night, Smith ends his career with a pro MMA record of 38-22. He shared the Octagon with the likes of Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira, Rashad Evans, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev to name a few.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

