Retired UFC fighter reveals why he flipped off fan after career ends in bloody TKO loss

Anthony Smith Explains Flipping Off Fan

During the post-fight show for UFC Kansas City, Anthony Smith revealed what led to him going off on the fan (via MMAJunkie).

“There was a guy in a Nebraska shirt and he was like booing me and flipping me off and kind of talking trash before the fight,” Smith said on ESPN’s UFC on ESPN 66 post-fight show. “But I was really focused on what I had to do. Then after the fight, his friend is cheering and he’s still flipping me off and saying some pretty disrespectful things.

“I was so mad. He was wearing a Nebraska shirt. We’re supposed to be family here. It’s not a very big community of people here. … I just couldn’t believe that. I pour my heart and soul into this game and I don’t care if you think that I suck or that I’m not very good, if you’re sitting in the crowd, you’re definitely not doing what I’m doing, especially wearing a Nebraska shirt. You can’t talk trash wearing a Nebraska shirt. Like come on now. That’s all that was.”

Smith will remain a part of UFC broadcasts, but it’ll be solely as an analyst from here on. “Lionheart” also gets to put in more time with his own podcast, and more importantly, his family.

Following Saturday night, Smith ends his career with a pro MMA record of 38-22. He shared the Octagon with the likes of Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira, Rashad Evans, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev to name a few.