Carlos Prates releases humble statement following UFC Kansas City defeat

By Harry Kettle - April 27, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has released a short statement in the wake of his defeat to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City.

Carlos Prates

Last night, Carlos Prates fell short in his attempt to overcome Ian Machado Garry. While he did take the fight on short notice, it seemed as if there was a notable gulf between the two in terms of strategy, game planning and overall execution. With that being said, Carlos did manage to significantly hurt Ian in the fifth and final round – but he wasn’t quite able to get him out of there.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates share backstage moment after UFC Kansas City

Now, Prates heads back to the drawing board. As part of the Fighting Nerds, Carlos has been able to rise up through the ranks of the welterweight division in spectacular fashion. Now, however, he needs to make the kinds of adjustments that will ensure he can continue to be a problem for those who are in title contention.

In a post on social media, Prates didn’t make any excuses for his defeat.

Prates releases a statement

“Unfortunately I couldn’t end the fight and that wasn’t enough.

“Sorry family, I’ll come back stronger!”

Carlos will forever think about what could’ve been if he’d been able to pull the trigger a bit sooner. He just couldn’t finish Machado Garry and while there’s nothing to be ashamed of with that, he needs to figure out why exactly he couldn’t last those last few big blows that would’ve handed him a dramatic comeback victory.

Either way, we’re excited to see what happens next for him in his career.

What do you believe should be the next fight for the Brazilian sensation in the UFC? Will he ever become a world champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

