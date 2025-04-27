Carlos Prates releases humble statement following UFC Kansas City defeat

UFC star Carlos Prates has released a short statement in the wake of his defeat to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City.

Last night, Carlos Prates fell short in his attempt to overcome Ian Machado Garry. While he did take the fight on short notice, it seemed as if there was a notable gulf between the two in terms of strategy, game planning and overall execution. With that being said, Carlos did manage to significantly hurt Ian in the fifth and final round – but he wasn’t quite able to get him out of there.

Now, Prates heads back to the drawing board. As part of the Fighting Nerds, Carlos has been able to rise up through the ranks of the welterweight division in spectacular fashion. Now, however, he needs to make the kinds of adjustments that will ensure he can continue to be a problem for those who are in title contention.

In a post on social media, Prates didn’t make any excuses for his defeat.