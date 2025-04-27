Pros react after Zhang Mingyang retires Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City

By Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang.

Smith (38-22 MMA) was competing for the final time this evening in Missouri. ‘Lionheart’ entered his retirement fight with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 36-year-old was most previously knocked out by Dominick Reyes at UFC 310, which was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Roman Dolidze in June of last year.

Meanwhile, Zhang Mingyang (19-6 MMA) entered tonight’s bout boasting an eleven-fight winning streak, with his two most previous victories coming inside of the Octagon. The Chinese standout was most previously seen in action this past November, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Ozzy Diaz.

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City co-main event did not result in the swansong performance that a lot of fans were hoping for from Anthony Smith. Zhang Mingyang was able to get off some good shots early and often and after splitting ‘Lionheart’ open with a standing elbow, wasted little time finishing the fight with some hard ground and pound on the canvas. Despite the first-round defeat, Smith showed the courage and heart that made him famous one last time.

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:08 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Smith vs. Mingyang’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Zhang Mingyang defeating Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City:

Who would you like to see Mingyang fight next following his TKO victory over Smith this evening in Missouri?

Zhang Mingyang, UFC Kansas City, Results, Anthony Smith, UFC
