Pros react after Zhang Mingyang retires Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang.

Smith (38-22 MMA) was competing for the final time this evening in Missouri. ‘Lionheart’ entered his retirement fight with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 36-year-old was most previously knocked out by Dominick Reyes at UFC 310, which was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Roman Dolidze in June of last year.

Meanwhile, Zhang Mingyang (19-6 MMA) entered tonight’s bout boasting an eleven-fight winning streak, with his two most previous victories coming inside of the Octagon. The Chinese standout was most previously seen in action this past November, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Ozzy Diaz.

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City co-main event did not result in the swansong performance that a lot of fans were hoping for from Anthony Smith. Zhang Mingyang was able to get off some good shots early and often and after splitting ‘Lionheart’ open with a standing elbow, wasted little time finishing the fight with some hard ground and pound on the canvas. Despite the first-round defeat, Smith showed the courage and heart that made him famous one last time.

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:08 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Smith vs. Mingyang’ below:

Best of luck tonight @lionheartasmith pic.twitter.com/yZHXCcTVk0 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 27, 2025

The best walk out song too. Return of the Mack 👌🏽 #UFCKansasCity — Brandon (@brandonroyval) April 27, 2025

One last ride for Lionheart 🦁 #JustScrap — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 27, 2025

Anthony Smith walks to the cage for a final time. When I spoke with him this week, I'd mentioned that his fight with Jon Jones is what epitomizes his career. He could have been the champion that night after absorbing an illegal strike, but he never took shortcuts, never looked… — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 27, 2025

Anthony Smith has fought all the killer on his career! Guy is a beast. Happy retirement #UFCKansasCity — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 27, 2025

Want to wish @_LionHeartMMA the best of luck in his final MMA fight. You have been an inspiration for many my friend. Congratulations on a great career — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) April 27, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Zhang Mingyang defeating Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City:

What a terrible stoppage. Get this man fired #UFCKansasCity — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 27, 2025

Why they put the spotlight on that guy 😂😂 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 27, 2025

I’m never tellin the ufc im retiring. I dont want a retirement fight no way — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 27, 2025

Big congrats to Anthony Smith on an amazing career. Has been a pleasure to be able to train with you and become a friend over the years ! 👊👊 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 27, 2025

Man what a special moment!! You deserve this moment brotha enjoy it! #HeartOfALion #UFCKansasCity — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 27, 2025

“I did that shit!” – Anthony Smith 🫡 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 27, 2025

Who would you like to see Mingyang fight next following his TKO victory over Smith this evening in Missouri?