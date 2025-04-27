Dana White reveals stance on UFC stadium shows after attending ‘WrestleMania 41’
Despite enjoying his time at “WrestleMania 41,” don’t expect UFC CEO Dana White to run a stadium show again for the foreseeable future.
White was in attendance for WWE’s two-night PLE at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE announced a total attendance of 124,693 across both evenings. White admitted that he was in awe of the atmosphere.
The UFC boss is still holding firm when it comes to his stance on running arena shows over booking for a stadium.
Dana White Like Arenas Over Stadiums for UFC Shows
During the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if “WrestleMania 41” did anything to sway his stance on running UFC shows in stadiums. White made it clear that he still prefers arenas.
“No, nothing will change my mind about a stadium show,” White said. “I mean, you guys were here tonight. Kansas City is an awesome city. The people here are great, I really like this town and the energy in that place was awesome all night. That’s the energy you get. Not that there’s wasn’t any [energy at ‘WrestleMania’]. What they have, 63,000 people there? You’re going to get some energy like they did. I am not a fan of stadiums, I like arenas.”
The last UFC event that took place at a stadium was back in 2019. It was UFC 243, which featured the first encounter between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. The show was held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Over 57,000 fans were in attendance to watch Adesanya become the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion.
Over the last few years, the UFC has run its business holding shows at the company’s Apex venue and arenas. The company’s format has garnered them success, and the current stance on stadium shows is unlikely to change unless a big opportunity is presented.
