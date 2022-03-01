Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz scolds Sean Strickland for suggesting Ukraine should “bend the knee” to Russia

UFC fan favourite Jan Blachowicz has questioned the logic of Sean Strickland following the latter’s comments about the Ukraine/Russia crisis.

Over the course of the last few weeks the tension between Russia and Ukraine has grown substantially, to the point where Vladimir Putin recently opted to authorize a full-scale invasion of their neighbours. The move has been widely condemned by nations from across the globe and yet despite many believing a quick Russian victory was imminent, the Ukrainians have offered up some incredible resistance.

Strickland, though, couldn’t help but throw a few controversial thoughts out there on social media.

“Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian… I understand it sucks and yes you could win….. but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it’s right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end.”

In response, former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz had the following to say.

Would you? It is easy to give away someone else's independence… The history of the Eastern European region is full of struggle and suffering. Ukraine – as a country and as a people – has endured much. Their resistance is understandable and admirable. Freedom! — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) February 28, 2022

“Would you? It is easy to give away someone else’s independence… The history of the Eastern European region is full of struggle and suffering. Ukraine – as a country and as a people – has endured much. Their resistance is understandable and admirable. Freedom!”

Blachowicz, who was born and raised in Poland, knows all too well what it feels like for a nation to be under the control of the Russians. The Poles have been one of the quickest countries to respond to the ongoing invasion from Putin and, understandably, he felt the need to call Strickland out after yet another strange outburst.

What are your thoughts on the remarks made by Sean Strickland and the response by Jan Blachowicz? Will we see more fighters speak out about what’s happening in the weeks ahead? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!