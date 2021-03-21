UFC Vegas 22 Result: Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 event is headlined by a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson.

Brunson (21-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in August. Prior to that, the middleweight veteran was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (21-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a KO victory over Jacare Souza at UFC 256. ‘Trail Blazer’ earned all five of his most recent Octagon victories during the 2020 calendar year.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 22 main event begins and Kevin Holland comes forward quickly. Brunson keeps him at bay with a straight left. Holland replies with a front kick to the body. Holland looks to throw a kick and slips. Derek Brunson quickly jumps on him and takes top position. The middleweight veteran immediately begins working some ground and pound. A good elbow connects for Brunson. He continues to rain down strikes on ‘Trail Blazer’. Just over two minutes remain in the opening round. Brunson continues to work from full guard. He lands a left hand and then a nice elbow. Kevin Holland scrambles back to his feet just as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 22 headliner begins and Kevin Holland swings a missed with a looping right hand. Derek Brunson looks to enter the pocket but eats a jab. Holland with a nice low kick. He lands another. Brunson forces the clinch and lands a good knee to the body of his opponent. Holland breaks free from the hold and lands a big right hand. Brunson responds with a good left. Both men appear to be rocked. Derek Brunson dives in and lands a takedown. He immediately moves to full mount and has three minutes to work. Holland scrambles and gets back to half guard. Derek Brunson locks in an arm triangle choke. That looks tight. Two minutes remain. This could be the end. Kevin Holland bucks and scrambles and is able to get back up to his feet. Brunson quickly shoots in and scores another big takedown. He lands in the full guard of Holland. Good strikes to the body from Brunson. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 22 main event begins and Derek Brunson quickly shoots in and lands a takedown. He immediately begins working from full guard position. Kevin Holland locks up an armbar. Brunson quickly pulls his limb free and begins working some ground and pound. Holland is landing some hammer fists from off of his back but these aren’t going to win him the fight. Both men with short strikes from the position. Just over a minute remains. Derek Brunson is not attempting to improve his position. The referee is taking a look. Brunson lands a good elbow. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 22 headliner begins and Kevin Holland appears to be the fresher fighter. Still, Derek Brunson is the one pressing forward early here. Holland lands a left jab. He connects with a pair of right hands. Derek Brunson appears to be hurt. He attempts to grab the clinch but Holland shrugs him off. A good uppercut lands for Derek. He shoots in and scores a takedown. Brunson lands in side control and quickly takes the back of ‘Trail Blazer’. Holland scrambles to his feet but Brunson drags him back down. The middleweight veteran is landing some good ground and pound as Holland seemingly cheers him on. Ninety seconds remain in round four. Derek Brunson continues to do just enough to keep this fight from getting stood back up. Holland scrambles back to his feet but Brunson stays on him forcing the clinch. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 22 main event begins and Kevin Holland just misses with a front kick to the face attempt. Brunson circles along the outside. He just needs to survive this final five minutes. Both men with big shots in the pocket. Holland shoots in and scores a much needed takedown. He begins working from the full guard of Derek Brunson. Holland looks to land some ground and pound but Derek is doing a good job of defending. Just under two minutes remain in the fight. Brunson is able to scramble back to his feet. He immediately pushes Holland against the cage and lands a takedown. Sixty seconds remain now.

Official UFC Vegas 22 Result: Derek Brunson def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-46 x2)

