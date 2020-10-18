Pros react after Brian Ortega defeats The Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Island 6

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event was headlined by a massive featherweight bout between former division title challengers The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega.

The highly anticipated headliner had huge high stakes as UFC President Dana White had recently revealed that the winner of tonight’s Zombie vs. Ortega fight would receive the next shot at current featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Chan Sung Jung (16-5 MMA), aka The Korean Zombie, was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC event in his homeland of South Korea. That evening in Busan, ‘TKZ’ recorded his second-straight TKO victory, stopping former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the very first round.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega (14-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since suffering an ugly TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December of 2018. That setback served as the first of Ortega’s career. Prior to the loss ‘T-City’ had gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner and 14-0 as a professional.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 main event surprisingly turned out to be a one-sided affair. Ortega looked absolutely fantastic for twenty-five straight minutes battering The Korean Zombie with a barrage of punches and kicks. ‘T-City’ also earned a pair of knockdowns on route to a dominant decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 6 Result: Brian Ortega def. The Korean Zombie by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

