Pros react after Brian Ortega defeats The Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Island 6

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event was headlined by a massive featherweight bout between former division title challengers The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega.

The highly anticipated headliner had huge high stakes as UFC President Dana White had recently revealed that the winner of tonight’s Zombie vs. Ortega fight would receive the next shot at current featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Chan Sung Jung (16-5 MMA), aka The Korean Zombie, was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC event in his homeland of South Korea. That evening in Busan, ‘TKZ’ recorded his second-straight TKO victory, stopping former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the very first round.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega (14-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since suffering an ugly TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December of 2018. That setback served as the first of Ortega’s career. Prior to the loss ‘T-City’ had gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner and 14-0 as a professional.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 main event surprisingly turned out to be a one-sided affair. Ortega looked absolutely fantastic for twenty-five straight minutes battering The Korean Zombie with a barrage of punches and kicks. ‘T-City’ also earned a pair of knockdowns on route to a dominant decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 6 Result: Brian Ortega def. The Korean Zombie by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Ortega defeating Zombie below:

En mi opinion veo ganar a TKZ pero ojalá me pruebe mal. Quiero verle ganar. #ufcenvivo — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 18, 2020

Let’s see who it is!!👀#UFCFightIsland6 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 18, 2020

TKZ vs The LA Kid Ortega! #UFCFightIsland6 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 18, 2020

My Daughter said I’ll beat both these guys easy! 😬😬🤔🤔😂😂#UFCFightIsland6 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 18, 2020

T-City vs The 🧟‍♂️ Excited for this main event!! Let’s Go guys 👊💫 #UFCFightIsland6 @ufc — Maycee Barber (@MayceeBarber) October 18, 2020

Zombie said nooooo not again! #UFCFightIsland6 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) October 18, 2020

Zombie is down two rounds. He needs to make this a fight. #UFCFightIsland6 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 18, 2020

Ortega looks sharp tonight #UFCFightIsland6 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 18, 2020

I’m very impressed by the improvements @BrianTcity has made in his time off. He looks amazing tonight. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 18, 2020

This is crazy! Brian Ortega is firing on all cylinders!!🔥 #UFCFightIsland6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 18, 2020

Ortega is looking great! Love it ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 18, 2020

TKZ couldn’t get started and Ortega looked great! #UFCFightIsland6 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) October 18, 2020

. @BrianTcity went from jits specialist to kickboxing specialists. 5-0 TCITY! #UFCFightIsland6 — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) October 18, 2020

Told y’all @BrianTcity was winning tonight! Congrats. Hard work pays off buddy! #UFCFightIsland6 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 18, 2020

Who would you like to see Brian Ortega fight next following his victory over The Korean Zombie this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 17, 2020