Pedro Munhoz questions judges in split decision loss to Frankie Edgar

UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz questioned the judges in his split decision loss to Frankie Edgar at UFC on ESPN 15.

Munhoz dropped a split decision to Edgar, with two judges scoring it 48-47 Edgar and one scoring it 49-46 Munhoz. It was a highly controversial decision, with the majority of the media scoring the bout in favor of Munhoz. Nevertheless, the three people that mattered had a split decision in favor of Edgar and so Munhoz takes the loss on his record.

Speaking to reporters at the post-fight press conference, Munhoz was asked what he thought of the decision. Not surprisingly, he wasn’t happy with it.

“Without a doubt (I won). I was just right now with the doctor getting some stitches, and some of my coaches, Dan Lambert, he was just showing me 17 of the media scores. Of 20 of the media scores, 17 gave me the fight. So only three gave to him. Then I saw in the punching scores I had the first, the third, the fourth, and the fifth rounds. It is what it is,” Munhoz said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Munhoz further explained why he felt he did enough to earn the judges’ decision. He says his brutal leg kicks, which Edgar admitted in a conversation with BJPenn.com’s Cole Shelton left him with a sore leg, were important, but he also mentioned his jab and the fact he was always looking for the finish.

“Not even (just) the leg kicks. I was hurting him with the jab. I chased him for five rounds. He got a couple of takedowns, but he couldn’t do anything with the takedowns, and I got back up right away. I was looking for the finish,” Munhoz said.

Do you think Pedro Munhoz has the right to be upset with the judges after losing a split decision to Frankie Edgar?