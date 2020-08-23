Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal’s “Street Jesus” persona is a marketing ploy

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards took a shot at Jorge Masvidal, saying his “Street Jesus” persona is just a marketing ploy.

Edwards and Masvidal have butted heads on social media for several months now, and the rivalry doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon. Both men are ranked in the top-five of the UFC welterweight division and are hoping to land a rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who previously defeated both men. So it makes sense that these two be paired up at some point in a potential welterweight title eliminator.

On Sunday, Edwards continued to take shots at Masvidal on social media. He even accused Masvidal of faking his “Street Jesus” persona and said it was a marketing ploy on Masvidal’s part. Take a look below at what Edwards wrote on his Twitter.

Has everyone realised the whole street jesus hard man shit was all just marketing yet? and @GamebredFighter is actually a shit journeyman? or people still think hes good? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 23, 2020

Edwards has not fought since last July when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos for his eighth straight win. He was supposed to fight Tyron Woodley at UFC London back in March but the card was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic and Edwards has not fought since. As for Masvidal, he earned a title shot against Usman at UFC 251 but he lost a unanimous decision after running out of gas on short notice.

Usman is next set to take on Gilbert Burns in the coming months, and a pair of other high-profile welterweights were booked when Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley was announced. That leaves Edwards and Masvidal without opponents, making this matchup the ideal fight for both men considering their place in the stacked welterweight division.

