Photo | Judges scorecards from tonight’s Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar was making his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz in tonight’s UFC Vegas 7 headliner.

Edgar entered the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after dropping fights to top featherweights Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Munhoz was also looking to return to the win column this evening in Las Vegas. The perennial 135-pound contender had not competed since suffering a unanimous decision loss top ranked Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238. Prior to that setback Munhoz had reeled off three straight wins, including a knockout victory over former title holder Cody Garbrandt.

Tonight’s Frankie Edgar vs Pedro Munhoz fight proved to be an all out war. The durable combatants proceeded to throw down for twenty-five straight minutes much to the delight of the limited individuals in attendance and thousands watching from home.

After five-rounds of thrilling action, the general consensus amongst MMA fans and analysts was the Munhoz had done enough to earn a unanimous decision.

However, when the scorecards were revealed it was Frankie Edgar who claimed the initial nod from judge Derek Cleary (48-47). Eric Colon had the same result, but scored rounds two and three differently than the aforementioned judge Cleary. Finally, Sal D’Amato scored the bout 49-46 in favor of Munhoz, but that ultimately was not enough to save Pedro from his second consecutive setback.

Check out the judges scorecards from tonight’s Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz main event below (courtesy of ESPN):

With tonight’s victory, Edgar will likely lands in or around the top five of the promotions stacked bantamweight division.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 22, 2020