Paulo Costa calls out Jan Blachowicz for UFC 288, but the Pole claims ‘Borrachina’ turned down the fight: “How much juice does he need?”

Paulo Costa was looking to get a short-notice fight at light heavyweight.

With Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush pushed off of UFC 288, the May 6 pay-per-view card is in need of a co-main event and Costa appeared ready to take that slot. The Brazilian took to social media to call out Jan Blachowicz for a light heavyweight fight as he looked to not cut much weight on short notice.

May 6 ppv event is in trouble. Jan blachowicz vs Costa could be the salvation. I go up 205 on all juice 🥤 . Let me know @ufc — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 19, 2023

“May 6 ppv event is in trouble. Jan blachowicz vs Costa could be the salvation. I go up 205 on all juice. Let me know. I come back to fight gourmet Chen Chen at October no worries. Fat Paulo is ready,” Costa tweeted.

Costa also added that he isn’t sure if Blachowicz is ducking him but he is hopeful to make the fight.

I don’t like to say somebody is ducking me or this kind stuffs , maybe he is injured or fatty than me, I really dont know,he should has his reasons . I just know FAT PAULO IS READY to GO IN may 6. It’s a perfect match, don’t need to cut to much weight.

I’m in all day pic.twitter.com/wLFhElyETv — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 19, 2023

“I don’t like to say somebody is ducking me or this kind stuffs , maybe he is injured or fatty than me, I really dont know,he should has his reasons . I just know FAT PAULO IS READY to GO IN may 6. It’s a perfect match, don’t need to cut to much weight. I’m in all day,” Costa added.

After the tweets, Blachowicz responded to it and claimed the promotion did offer him the fight for UFC 288. However, he says Costa turned him down and the fight will not be happening on May 6 in Newark, New Jersey.

So a few days ago @BorrachinhaMMA got offered to fight me. I’ve said YES, he said – NO. The fight is OFF. How much juice does he need? 1 bottle of wine is enough to knock out this guy. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 19, 2023

“So a few days ago @BorrachinhaMMA got offered to fight me. I’ve said YES, he said – NO. The fight is OFF. How much juice does he need? 1 bottle of wine is enough to knock out this guy,” Blachowicz wrote back.

If the UFC had made Paulo Costa vs. Jan Blachowicz, it would’ve been a very intriguing matchup. Costa just re-signed a new deal with the UFC and is open to taking a fight before he faces Khamzat Chimaev in October which is the rumor.

As of right now, UFC 288 does not have its co-main event and it appears it won’t be Costa vs. Blachowicz.

Who do you think would have won, Paulo Costa or Jan Blachowicz?