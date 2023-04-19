Eddie Hearn hints at possible Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight materializing: “I had lunch with Francis Ngannou”

Eddie Hearn has hinted at a possible boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou materializing.

Ngannou underwent months upon end trying to negotiate a deal with the UFC to stay. However, after failing to agree on terms, the then UFC heavyweight champion made the decision to ultimately part days with the company and test free agency.

According to UFC President Dana White, Ngannou snubbed an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion’s history. Although fans still hope to see Ngannou strap on the UFC gloves down the line, White shut the door on that wish.

Throughout his mixed martial arts career, Ngannou has not been shy in expressing that his first love was boxing, and his life-long goal was to become a world champion in boxing and eventually transition into the sport. Since becoming a free agent, he has been linked with several high-profile boxing bouts with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte, and now British star Joshua is a name being thrown into the hat.