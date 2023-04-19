Anthony Joshua Boxing News Eddie Hearn Francis Ngannou

Eddie Hearn hints at possible Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight materializing: “I had lunch with Francis Ngannou”

By Lewis Simpson - April 19, 2023
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has hinted at a possible boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou materializing.

Ngannou underwent months upon end trying to negotiate a deal with the UFC to stay. However, after failing to agree on terms, the then UFC heavyweight champion made the decision to ultimately part days with the company and test free agency.

According to UFC President Dana White, Ngannou snubbed an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion’s history. Although fans still hope to see Ngannou strap on the UFC gloves down the line, White shut the door on that wish.

Throughout his mixed martial arts career, Ngannou has not been shy in expressing that his first love was boxing, and his life-long goal was to become a world champion in boxing and eventually transition into the sport. Since becoming a free agent, he has been linked with several high-profile boxing bouts with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte, and now British star Joshua is a name being thrown into the hat.

Eddie Hearn talks Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua super fight

Joshua’s long-time promoter, Hearn, appeared on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, discussing a potential super fight between Joshua and Ngannou.

Despite being strongly under the impression that Joshua’s skill level would be too high for Ngannou to deal with, Hearn would still give Ngannou a puncher’s chance, given his freakish power.

‘Personally, you cannot in a million years, with Francis Ngannou’s ability in boxing and pedigree in boxing, go in and compete technically, skill-wise — not just with AJ, but with any top 20 heavyweight in the world,’ Hearn said.

‘But in that division, the difference is, what you can do is you could knock someone out. So it doesn’t matter whether Francis fights Anthony Joshua — Tyson Fury, I agree with you, horrible fight for Francis Ngannou because he’d just poke him around.

Other options

‘Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora, Jermaine Franklin, he has no chance against those guys, other than to be aggressive, trade up, and catch someone clean and take him out.

‘I think that you are right in your statement, people would give fighters a much better chance against AJ having watched that performance. In your world, that translates to Francis Ngannou. And why not? I don’t feel like it’s a fight that’s going to continue the development of Anthony Joshua under his new trainer.

‘I had lunch with Francis Ngannou, you know his story, I was completely gobsmacked by the story of this man.

‘People need to be educated about what that man has been through and his story, I found him fascinating, a lovely guy, I would love to do something.’

Quotes via Daily Mail 

If the bout is to happen, it’s unlikely it’ll be anytime soon. Joshua is coming off a win over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London, and the Watford-born revealed he targets December for his next outing.

Ngannou’s next move is still up in the air, with numerous promotions recently revealing they’ve been in talks with the former UFC heavyweight champion.

What do you guys think about the potential super fight? Let us know in the comments!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Paul vs Diaz, Boxing

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul: “He’s not as good as we originally thought”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023
Jake Paul

Vitor Belfort calls to face Logan Paul on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: "I promise I won't hurt you"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort wants to return to the boxing ring soon. ‘The Phenom’ has been out of the ring since his clash with Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza at Gamebred Boxing 4 earlier this […]

Darren Till, UFC 282, UFC
Darren Till

Former super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding responds to callout from former UFC title challenger Darren Till

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2023

Former super middleweight boxing champion Rocky Fielding has responded to a recent call-out from fellow Liverpudlian Darren Till. Ever since leaving the UFC, Darren Till has made it clear that he’d be interested in a […]

Nate Diaz, Dana White, UFC
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "I don't want to sh*t on other people's fights"

Chris Taylor - April 15, 2023

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Earlier this week it was announced that Diaz and Paul will square off on August 5 […]

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping critical of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “He’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old”

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has criticized the matchmaking of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in a boxing match. Earlier this week, it was announced that Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz in a pro […]

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, Boxing, Pro boxers

Jake Paul says he's "fueled with vengeance" to beat Tommy Fury in a potential rematch after Nate Diaz fight: "That was the worst version of me possible"

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2023
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul opens as sizeable betting favorite in boxing match against Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 13, 2023

Jake Paul has opened as the betting favorite for his boxing match against Nate Diaz in August. On Wednesday, it was revealed Paul will return to the ring on August 5 in Dallas, Texas against […]

Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier warns Nate Diaz that he’s in for a “very tough fight” against Jake Paul

Susan Cox - April 13, 2023

Daniel Cormier is warning Nate Diaz that he’s in for a ‘very tough fight’ against Jake Paul. The announcement came yesterday, April 12th, that a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had been […]

Jake-Paul-Nate-Diaz
Jake Paul

Pro fighters react to Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight announcement: “Holy f**k boys I’m hyped”

Harry Kettle - April 13, 2023

A whole host of fighters have reacted to the news that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will collide in a boxing match this summer. On Wednesday, it was announced that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz […]

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder believes he is the most powerful boxer ever, ahead of Mike Tyson: "That is not even an argument no more, come on"

Cole Shelton - April 12, 2023

Deontay Wilder thinks he is the most powerful puncher in boxing history. Wilder has been known for his vicious one-punch KO power, which helped him win the heavyweight title as he has knocked out every […]