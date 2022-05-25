Paige VanZant receives fan backlash after unveiling her latest tattoos (Photo)

Former UFC fighter and current AEW star Paige VanZant has received criticism after unveiling her latest tattoos.

While she may not have made it to the top in UFC or BKFC, Paige VanZant is still one of the most talked-about female figures in combat sports. Now, her journey has taken her over to the world of professional wrestling, where she’s enjoying a strong run with AEW.

VanZant still wants to compete in BKFC and push her career forward in any way she possibly can, with her presence on social media assisting in getting her to that next level.

In her latest post she revealed some new tattoos that she’s just had done, and although she may like them, her followers aren’t quite as keen.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

““Heart of a Warrior, Soul of a Lion.” No one can ever deny how much heart I have in my fights. At times I’ll drop everything I have ever learned and fight with nothing but pride, which doesn’t always lead to the best outcome. This is a reminder to myself, I already have the heart and soul all I need to do is take care of the rest.”

Some of the comments go as follows.

“Be individual don’t get tattoos like everyone else”

“Stupidest tattoo ever just like your husbands”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Wow that s*** is wack”

“We gotta stop encouraging beautiful women like her getting tatted up. Especially with phrases like that one.”

While many of these guys and girls will feel good about themselves for trying to tear VanZant down, it doesn’t exactly seem like the most practical use of their time.

She’s enjoying her life and can do what she pleases with her own body – which seems to be a concept her haters aren’t comfortable with.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below