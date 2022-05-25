Holly Holm will likely return by the end of summer, still focused on rematching Amanda Nunes says Mike Winkeljohn

Holly Holm ended her nearly two-year layoff on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 55 against Ketlen Vieira.

Holm was riding a two-fight win streak and had she beaten Vieira she likely would have been granted a title shot. The bout proved to be very competitive but in the end it was Vieira who was awarded the split decision in a fight that many thought Holm won.

With Holm taking the loss, her coach, Mike Winkeljohn says ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ is hoping to make a quick turnaround and will likely be back by the end of the summer.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Holly is a special person and is someone that always wants to fight,” Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com of Holm on Monday. “The is taking this week off to get her head around what just happened but she’ll be back it’s simple as that. We have had some injuries in camp, and over the last couple of years. Holly will fight at bantamweight or featherweight, she just wants to fight. Really, whenever the UFC can get her a fight she will get back in there but I think she’ll be in there by the end of the summer.”

Although Mike Winkeljohn believes Holly Holm will fight by the end of the summer, who that will be against is uncertain. The goal for Holm remains on getting another title shot and becoming the champ again so whatever is the quickest path to that is what Holly will take.

Not only does Holm want to fight for UFC gold again, but she also wants to rematch Amanda Nunes as she knows she can win the fight, Winkeljohn says. According to the coach, Holm will be rooting for Nunes in the rematch against Julianna Pena as she hopes the rematch happens in the near future.

“I know she really wants the UFC title, badly,” Winkeljohn concluded. “She wants Nunes again, in her mind she wants Amanda to win the rematch so they can run it back. She knows she made a mistake in that fight and she wants to climb that ladder again.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Holly Holm fight next?