Paddy Pimblett set to return at UFC London

The UFC announced today that Paddy Pimblett will be returning to UFC London.

The lightweight rising star, Pimblett (18-3 MMA) is set to battle Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA) on Saturday July 23, 2022 inside the O2 Arena in London, England.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 36 in Sept. 2021, defeating Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) by way of a first-round knockout. The 27 year old Liverpool native returned to UFC London this past March, and matched up with Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA). The result was Paddy, in front of a sold out hometown crowd, defeating Vargas via submission at 3:49 of Round 1.

Leavitt, entered into the UFC by way of Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in the summer of 2020. “The Monkey King” has 3 wins and 1 loss inside the Octagon, and is coming off consecutive victories over Matt Sayles (8-4 MMA) in December of 2021 and Trey Ogden (15-4 MMA) in April of this year.

UFC London will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes (16-3 MMA) and Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA). Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) and Darren Till (15-4 MMA) will collide at middleweight and Alexander Gustafsson (18-7 MMA) vs Nikita Krylov (27-9 MMA) will also be in the lineup.

Rumors had been swirling that Paddy Pimblett’s next fight would be against Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA) but we now know that is not the case.

Are you looking forward to UFC London? Will you be watching Pimblett vs Leavitt and if so, who will you be putting your money on?