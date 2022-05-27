Sara McMann says PED’s are still a problem in MMA: “I can tell you, unequivocally there are people cheating”

Sara McMann is sharing her thoughts on PED’s (Performance Enhancing Drugs) in the MMA.

Sara McMann (13-6 MMA) defeated Karol Rosa (15-4 MMA) back on March 26th of this year and is getting ready to enter the cage to match up with Aspen Ladd (9-3 MMA) on August 13, 2022.

McMann, UFC bantamweight fighter and former Olympic wrester, has her own opinions of performance enhancing drugs within the world of combat sports.

The fighter entered the division around the time the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) was introduced as the UFC’s official, independent drug testing partner. During the time USADA has been involved, many fighters have tested positive and been suspended, fined, or both.

In speaking with ‘THE HANNIBAL TV’, Sara McMann had this to say about PED’s (h/t MMANews):

“I can tell you, unequivocally there are people cheating, and I’ve actually fought opponents, sometimes it’s people I beat, and sometimes it’s people that I haven’t and I’ve had some of their teammates message me personally, I won’t say who but like, Hey, I don’t know if this helps or not but they definitely are doing PEDs and like it’s, it kind of breaks my heart.”

McMann shared her views on the use of PED’s:

“Morally, I don’t think it’s okay. I don’t. I don’t want to know or be friends with or support anybody who cheats. Yeah. But even more than that, people have died in MMA, you know, or brain damage or alter their life and you say, ‘Yeah, we signed a waiver, but we kind of signed the waiver expecting somebody to be on an even playing ground.”

Finishing the 41 year old spoke about ‘a cheater league’:

“I mean, they should start a cheater league and then they can go and just bash each other’s brains. Like, for me, I had to mentally kind of get past it. Because I had a lot of bitterness.”

“I had a lot of bitterness and anger towards people who are doing that and I’m like, you know if it gets to a certain point, I really feel like a lot of my opponents are cheating or doing PEDs. I’ll just retire.”

Do you, like Sara McMann, believe fighters are still cheating in the UFC by using PED’s?

