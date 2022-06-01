Paddy Pimblett fires back at T.J. Dillashaw over recent comments: “Cheating little juice head”

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has fired back at T.J. Dillashaw’s recent comments poking fun at him.

‘The Baddy’ has been known for gaining large amounts of weight when not training. While he fights at 155-pounds, Pimblett has weighed upwards of 200-pounds when out of camp. His physique change has been noticed by many fans and was also bashed by UFC bantamweight T.J. Dillashaw.

On The Schaub Show, ‘Killashaw’ went in on Pimblett. Dillashaw opined that the Liverpool fighter will never be a champion, saying:

“He’s just loving diabetes. That’s like a recipe for destroying your body. I guess there’s one thing when I look at it: They can promote him the right way and do all this good stuff, and he’s got some stuff to grow and get into the higher echelons of the UFC, but if you keep that same work ethic that he has now, he’ll never be a champion.”

“You can’t have that down time like that, you can’t get that fat. You can’t get out of shape. It just proves the dedication to what you need to do. I’m not trying to pound on him or anything, but that’s something I think he’s going to have to figure out with age. He’s young. It’s a full-time job. This isn’t just wanting to be a fighter; you have to be a fighter.”

Paddy Pimblett has now taken the time to respond to T.J. Dillashaw on Twitter. ‘The Baddy; naturally didn’t take kindly to the comments, and also poked fun at the former champion.

Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausage😉 Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗👍🏻🤣 https://t.co/64YL2yOG82 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 1, 2022

