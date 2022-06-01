Jorge Masvidal offers to sendoff Nate Diaz for final UFC fight: “I wouldn’t mind breaking his jaw”

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal would like to send off his former foe Nate Diaz in style.

The Stockton slugger has been vocal about wanting to leave the UFC for months now. Despite being allegedly in talks to face Dustin Poirier or Khamzat Chimaev, neither fight has come to fruition. On Twitter, Diaz has voiced his displeasure with the promotion on several occasions.

It seems that Jorge Masvidal would like to have the opportunity to send Nate Diaz off. The two notably fought at UFC 244 in November 2019. The bout was a one-sided TKO stoppage victory for Masvidal.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘Gamebred’ discussed his rival’s current frustration with the UFC. He noted that while he normally doesn’t side with the UFC, he’s heard that Diaz keeps turning fights down.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I think he’s got too much CTE to even understand what they’re putting in front of him. Normally I don’t take the UFC’s side as you know, but from what I’ve heard and seen, this guy just has a f*cking ego bro. Like just f*cking fight. I can send him off in his last fight with all that s*it talk he’s been doing lately. I wouldn’t mind breaking his jaw and sending him off to whatever gambling casino he’s going to be fighting at.”

Jorge Masvidal continued, “I don’t mind, but he won’t sign when my name gets brought up. He goes ghost on Hunter [Campbell], he goes ghost on all the matchmakers for a couple of weeks when my name gets brought up. So, it’s whatever man. And, if he’s hearing this and he’s going to go make a little stupid tweet and go down the whole thing, b*tch sign the paper and let’s fight man.”

What do you think about Jorge Masvidal’s comments about Nate Diaz?