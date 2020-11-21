Opening odds released for Charles Oliveira vs. Tony Ferguson

The opening odds have been released for December’s highly anticipated lightweight scrap between Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson.

Late yesterday evening, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed on Twitter that a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira was being finalized for UFC 256 on December 12.

Today, Best Fight Odds released the opening betting lines for the Oliveira vs. Ferguson fight:

“UFC 256: Charles Oliveira (+110) vs. Tony Ferguson (-130)”

The UFC’s former interim lightwegith champion, Ferguson (25-4 MMA), will be returning for the first time since suffering a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

Prior to the ugly setback, ‘El Cucuy’ had strung together a sensational twelve-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Gleison Tibau, Lando Vannata, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (29-8 MMA) will enter UFC 256 on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a third round submission victory over Kevin Lee. ‘Do Bronx’ most recent defeat came way back in December of 2017, when he suffered a TKO setback to Paul Felder.

UFC 256 was originally slated to be headlined by a welterweight title fight between reigning champ Kamaru Usman and top contender Gilbert Burns. However, the fight has been pushed back to UFC 258 after ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ required more time for training.

A men’s bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling is now expected to headline the December 12 event.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when lightweight standouts Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira collide at next month’s UFC 256 pay-per-view event? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 21, 2020