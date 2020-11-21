Michel Pereira set to return on December 19 against Khaos Williams

A welterweight bout between Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams has been added to December’s stacked UFC Vegas 17 lineup.

The news comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who reported the following on Twitter:

“Some quality matchmaking right here, you guys. My word. Khaos Williams, fresh off a 30-second KO last weekend, will face the enigma that is Michel Pereira on Dec. 19, per sources. Fun.”

Williams (11-1 MMA) will be making a quick turnaround, this after scoring a sensational first round knockout victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan last weekend. Khaos has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks earlier this year, needing just 57-seconds of Octagon time to earn those two victories.

Meanwhile, Michel Pereira (24-11 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Zelim Imadaev in his most recent effort this past September. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Brazilian, who had previously a suffered setbacks to Diego Sanchez and Tristan Connelly.

The December 19th event is headlined by a key welterweight contest between perennial contender Leon Edwards and surging contender Khamzat Chimaev.

With the addition of Pereira vs. Williams, UFC Vegas 17 now features the following contests:

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Geoff Neal vs. Stephen Thompson

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Rob Font vs. Marlon Moraes

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Deron Winn

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Who do you think will emerge victorious when welterweight standouts Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams square off on December 19? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 21, 2020