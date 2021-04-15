Nate Diaz will be the “number one contender” at welterweight if he beats Edwards, says Ali Abdelaziz

Nate Diaz is a win away from a welterweight title shot, according to Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

In the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15, Diaz is set to return to the Octagon against Leon Edwards in a highly-anticipated fight. The scrap will also be five rounds and according to Kamaru Usman’s manager, if Diaz wins, he would be the number one contender and get the next title shot.

“Listen, Kamaru is a champion. By the time this fight finishes, he’s fought three times since he fought Covington. If Colby Covington thinks he’s going to get a title shot after one win, he’s crazy. We have got Leon Edwards on a nine-fight or eight-fight winning streak, if he beats Nate Diaz, he’s the number one contender,” Abdelaziz said to MMAJunkie. “If Nate Diaz beats Leon Edwards, he’s going to be the number one contender, simple. Colby is nowhere near the number one contender. You can’t just win over Woodley and get a title shot and the champ fought three times. He’s the number six contender maybe. Colby Covington doesn’t like to fight.”

Although Nate Diaz is coming off a loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF title and is just 3-3 in his last six, he is a big name. If he does end up beating Edwards, there is no question he would get a title shot due to him being a big money fight. However, he still needs to beat the Englishman which is easier said than done.

As well, even though Abdelaziz says Diaz would be the number one contender, he is not the one who books the fights. Perhaps the matchmakers would want to see the Colby Covington rematch or the winner of Burns-Thompson if Usman does defend his belt against Masvidal next Saturday.

What do you make of Ali Abdelaziz saying Nate Diaz would be the number one contender at welterweight if he wins at UFC 262?