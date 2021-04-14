Dustin Poirier regrets publicizing Conor McGregor donation issue: “I jumped the gun”

Dustin Poirier has apologized for bringing the Conor McGregor donation issue to the public.

Over the past week, Poirier and McGregor had a heated back-and-forth after “The Diamond” claimed the Irishman never paid the $500k to his charity as he said he would. After some tweets at one another, Poirier issued a statement on the situation and apologized for bringing it to light.

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun and took my private matters between Conor and my foundation public,” Poirier wrote on Twitter. “My mistake, we live, we learn. Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal. I feel like I have brought a negative energy and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile.

“I will take this in stride and continue to fight the good fight! New Goal coming soon and it is a BIG one,” Poirier continued. “Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision.”

The hope for many MMA fans is Poirier and McGregor’s team can hash things out so the $500k gets paid to charity to help those in need. Regardless, this recent beef has only added to the hype of their trilogy bout on July 10 which was announced to be in front of a full capacity crowd in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier enters his trilogy fight with McGregor fresh off of scoring a second-round TKO win over him which was the biggest of his career. He also holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway, twice among countless others. He’s also the former interim lightweight title.

What do you make of Dustin Poirier apologizing for publicizing the Conor McGregor donation issue? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!