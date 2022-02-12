Jake Paul slams ESPN and Disney for pulling Joe Rogan and standing behind Dana White: “You pulled the wrong guy”

Jake Paul has slammed ESPN and Disney for pulling Joe Rogan from UFC 271, this while standing behind Dana White.

On Friday, news broke that Rogan would not be part of Saturday’s broadcast due to a scheduling conflict. The popular podcast host will now be replaced by Michael Bisping, who will call tonight’s fights alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.

The news of Rogan’s absence from UFC 271 comes in the wake of a ton of controversy surrounding his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience”. The UFC commentator has been under fire for spreading “dangerous misinformation” about Covid-19, as well as his previous use of the N-Word.

For many fans and pundits, including Jake Paul, Rogan’s last minute removal from UFC 271 allegedly due to a “scheduling conflict” is very suspicious.

Boxing’s “Problem Child” took to Twitter where he slammed ESPN and Disney for pulling Joe Rogan and seemingly standing beside Dana White.

So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 12, 2022

“So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek.”

Jake Paul is never one to hold back when it comes to Dana White, continually highlighting the unfair treatment of fighters in the UFC.

‘The Problem Child’ most recently released a new rap song on his YouTube channel taking aim once again at UFC President, Dana White and company.

Do you think that ESPN and Disney are to blame for Joe Rogan not calling the fights this evening at UFC 271? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!