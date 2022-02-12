Joe Rogan reacts after receiving support from Israel Adesanya at UFC 271: “Much love and respect to the great and powerful Stylebender”

Joe Rogan has reacted after receiving support from UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya during Thursday’s presser.

The longtime UFC commentator, Rogan, has been under fire in recent weeks surrounding comments made on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”.

Rogan was first scrutinized for spreading “dangerous misinformation” about Covid-19, which was swiftly followed by accusations of racism for his previous use of the N-Word.

Many current and former UFC fighters immediately came to bat for Joe Rogan in light of the recent controversy, including middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“I’m black, I can take this one. There’s a lot of c***s in this game. There’s a lot of snakes in this game, I’ve been in this fight game since 2008. Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. F**k the noise, you know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man, and he has the largest platform in the world right now.” – said Adesanya at the UFC 271 press conference.

Those comments were well received by Rogan who responded by sharing the video on Instagram with the caption: “Much love and respect to the great and powerful Stylebender”.

Yesterday evening, news broke that Rogan would not be part of tonight’s UFC 271 broadcast due to a scheduling conflict. The popular podcast host will be replaced by Michael Bisping, who will call the fights alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.

For many fans and pundits, Joe Rogan’s last minute removal from UFC 271, allegedly due to a “scheduling conflict”, is very suspicious.

Tonight’s pay-per-view event is headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Robert Whittaker. The fight card is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout between fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.