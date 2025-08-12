Miles Johns releases passionate statement following Jean Matsumoto defeat

By Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

Miles Johns has released a statement in the wake of his controversial loss to Jean Matsumoto last weekend.

Miles Johns

Heading into their encounter last Saturday night, Miles Johns made it crystal clear that he wanted to go to war with Jean Matsumoto. He was ready to go out there and put on a show for the fans and, in the end, that’s exactly what they did in what proved to be a fascinating fight in Las Vegas.

RELATED: UFC Vegas 109: ‘Dolidze vs. Hernandez’ Live Results and Highlights

Unfortunately for Johns, things didn’t quite go the way that he had hoped. After a really close, intense contest, we went to the scorecards for a decision. Matsumoto was the one who had his hand raised, coming out on top courtesy of a tight split decision triumph.

After being visibly upset by the decision immediately following the fight, Johns proceeded to put a post up on social media that further highlighted his frustration.

 

Johns reacts to split decision defeat

“I don’t know, guys, I really thought we won that fight. I thought the takedown in the third round secured the deal,” Johns said. “When the fight was over, I was not nervous; I thought we for sure won. It is what it is. The part that makes me upset is our life is literally in the hands of these dumb flipping judges who don’t know what they are doing.

“They don’t realize I have four kids. I have mouths to feed, and they’re making bad decisions when a lot of money is on the line. They’re not held accountable at all. No one goes back to them and says, ‘Show me why you scored it this way.’

“The one judge who had me winning scored Matsumoto for the first round and me for the second and third,” Johns continued. “Matsumoto clearly won the second round! But I won the first and third. It is what it is. I’m going to get back to work and stay proud of my performance.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals he’s not interested in Jon Jones fight at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202
Drakkar Klose

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202 with Diego Ferreira and Drakkar Klose

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

The 202nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 319.

Anthony Hernandez, UFC Vegas 109
Roman Dolidze

What's next for Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze after UFC Vegas 109?

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, August 9, for UFC Vegas 109. The main event saw middleweight contenders throw down as Anthony Hernandez took on Roman Dolidze.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira takes aim at top lightweight contenders after Rafael Fiziev booking: 'They run the other way'

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

Charles Oliveira took aim at some lightweight contenders after he was booked to return at UFC Rio.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev expects his hands to be a problem for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev believes his hands will be the big problem for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319.

UFC Octagon lighting

UFC owners explain how Paramount broadcasting deal was reached within 2 days

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025
Geoff Neal
Geoff Neal

Geoff Neal thinks UFC 319 fight with Carlos Prates will be short and sweet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

Geoff Neal believes he’ll make it a quick night against Carlos Prates at UFC 319.

Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira guarantees Max Holloway rematch will happen 'at some point'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

Charles Oliveira believes he will mix it up with Max Holloway inside the Octagon again.

Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Page gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Ben Askren uplifting message
UFC

Ben Askren is back on his feet as he continues remarkable recovery

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

MMA legend Ben Askren has posted more footage of himself walking around as he continues his recovery from a double lung transplant.