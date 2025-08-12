Miles Johns releases passionate statement following Jean Matsumoto defeat
Miles Johns has released a statement in the wake of his controversial loss to Jean Matsumoto last weekend.
Heading into their encounter last Saturday night, Miles Johns made it crystal clear that he wanted to go to war with Jean Matsumoto. He was ready to go out there and put on a show for the fans and, in the end, that’s exactly what they did in what proved to be a fascinating fight in Las Vegas.
Unfortunately for Johns, things didn’t quite go the way that he had hoped. After a really close, intense contest, we went to the scorecards for a decision. Matsumoto was the one who had his hand raised, coming out on top courtesy of a tight split decision triumph.
After being visibly upset by the decision immediately following the fight, Johns proceeded to put a post up on social media that further highlighted his frustration.
Miles Johns Posts a Statement Following His #UFCVegas109 Defeat
“When The Fight was over i thought we for sure won i was not nervous”
“The part that makes me upset is our life is literally in the hands of these dumb flipping judges who don’t know what they are doing” pic.twitter.com/rlMoimtMJP
— Kevin (@realkevink) August 10, 2025
Johns reacts to split decision defeat
“I don’t know, guys, I really thought we won that fight. I thought the takedown in the third round secured the deal,” Johns said. “When the fight was over, I was not nervous; I thought we for sure won. It is what it is. The part that makes me upset is our life is literally in the hands of these dumb flipping judges who don’t know what they are doing.
“They don’t realize I have four kids. I have mouths to feed, and they’re making bad decisions when a lot of money is on the line. They’re not held accountable at all. No one goes back to them and says, ‘Show me why you scored it this way.’
“The one judge who had me winning scored Matsumoto for the first round and me for the second and third,” Johns continued. “Matsumoto clearly won the second round! But I won the first and third. It is what it is. I’m going to get back to work and stay proud of my performance.”
