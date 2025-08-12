Miles Johns releases passionate statement following Jean Matsumoto defeat

Miles Johns has released a statement in the wake of his controversial loss to Jean Matsumoto last weekend.

Heading into their encounter last Saturday night, Miles Johns made it crystal clear that he wanted to go to war with Jean Matsumoto. He was ready to go out there and put on a show for the fans and, in the end, that’s exactly what they did in what proved to be a fascinating fight in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for Johns, things didn’t quite go the way that he had hoped. After a really close, intense contest, we went to the scorecards for a decision. Matsumoto was the one who had his hand raised, coming out on top courtesy of a tight split decision triumph.

After being visibly upset by the decision immediately following the fight, Johns proceeded to put a post up on social media that further highlighted his frustration.