UFC Vegas 109: ‘Dolidze vs. Hernandez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Dolidze (15-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over former title challenger Marvin Vettori this past March. Prior to that the decision win, ‘The Caucasian’ was coming off a TKO victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (14-2 MMA) is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak, with his most recent Octagon victory coming over Brendan Allen in February of this year. Prior to that decision win, ‘Fluffy’ had scored four straight stoppage victories, which included finishes of Michel Pereira and Roman Kopylov.

UFC Vegas 109 is co-headlined by a men’s flyweight bout featuring Steve Erceg taking on Ode Osbourne.

Erceg (12-4 MMA) will enter this evening’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘Astro Boy’ has suffered losses to Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France since falling just short in his attempt to dethrone reigning flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja in May of 2024.

Meanwhile, Ode Osbourne (13-8 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon this past April, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Luis Gurule. Prior to earning that stoppage win, ‘The Jamaican Sensation’ had dropped three consecutive fights.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 109 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs.: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez –

125 lbs.: Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne –

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Iasmin Lucindo –

145 lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez –

145 lbs.: Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto –

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan –

UFC Vegas 109 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira –

135 lbs.: Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama –

135 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Joselyne Edwards –

170 lbs.: Uros Medic vs. Gilbert Urbina – Medic def. Urbina via KO (punch) at 1:03 of Round 1

Sequência ABSURDA de Medic pra conquistar a vitória no #UFCVegas109! 🔥🔥 [ Assista o evento AGORA no @UFCFightPassBR | Assine já: https://t.co/OD62F561g5 ] pic.twitter.com/gbo2JKbr42 — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) August 9, 2025

125 lbs.: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko — Fernandes def. Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

205 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Eric McConico — McConico def. Brundage by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 main event between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez?