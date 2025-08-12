UFC commentator discusses possible slam ban following scary knockout

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on a possible slam ban after Elijah Smith’s slam KO win over Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 109.

Last Saturday night, we saw a handful of pretty wild finishes in the latest UFC Apex event. One of the biggest examples of that came from Elijah Smith, who was able to defeat and knock out Toshiomi Kazama in the first round. The manner in which he did it, though, was the real story, as he slammed Kazama to the ground which led to him being knocked out cold.

RELATED: UFC prospect ‘really glad to be alive’ after scary knockout loss

While Kazama has been able to recover from the incident, it’s suddenly led to a lot of conversations regarding the slam in mixed martial arts. Some believe that it’s a perfectly valid thing to do to your opponent, whereas others feel like the UFC should seriously consider banning it.

In a recent video, UFC commentator and former champion Daniel Cormier became the latest to weigh in on this issue.