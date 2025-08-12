Tom Aspinall reveals he’s not interested in Jon Jones fight at UFC White House
UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he’s not interested in fighting Jon Jones at UFC’s White House event.
For the longest time, Tom Aspinall was campaigning to get a crack at Jon Jones and the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, Jones wasn’t at all interested in making that fight happen. A lot of fans, pundits and critics felt as if he was clearly ducking the Englishman, but regardless of the circumstances behind it, the bout never came to fruition after Jon opted to retire from mixed martial arts.
Now, Aspinall is turning his focus towards defending his belt for the first time against Ciryl Gane later this year. However, while that’s his main priority, he’s also having to deal with speculation that Jones could break his retirement in order to pursue a fight at UFC’s White House event next year.
In a recent interview, Aspinall gave his thoughts on that idea, and he didn’t hold back.
Aspinall rejects possible Jones fight at White House
“Do you want me to be honest? It has spent zero seconds in my mind. Not interested mate, and the world shouldn’t be interested either, because what’s the point? [It’s] just false hope.”
Aspinall is one of the most exciting fighters in the entire sport right now and hopefully, he’s able to move on quickly from the mess that was the Jon Jones saga. Of course, we all know that MMA is unpredictable and we could always see this fight get booked, but you have to question whether or not the UFC would even be able to trust ‘Bones’.
