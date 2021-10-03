Michael Bisping suggests “fun fight with a big storyline” for UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has suggested a “fun fight” with a “big storyline” for reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA) is expected to collide in a rematch with Robert Whittaker in early 2022. Should ‘Stylebender’ emerge victorious over ‘The Reaper’ for a second time, Michael Bisping believes he knows the perfect next challenger.

Speaking on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Michael Bisping explained why newly signed middleweight Alex Pereira would make for a “big storyline” fight for Israel Adesanya.

Pereira and Adesanya have collided twice in the past in kickboxing, with Alex defeating Israel on both occasions, one of which was a nasty knockout.

“What’s a fun fight to make with a big storyline – Adesanya vs Pereira for the middleweight title.” Michael Bisping said (h/t MMANews). “He [Adesanya] is like ‘for f**ks sake, will this guy just f**k off?’ Do you know what I mean? He beat me twice in kickboxing, I’ve f**ked that world off and now the man…..Izzy is not taking anybody down, no offense.”

As noted by Michael Bisping above, he believes Adesanya vs. Pereira fighting in the Octagon would result in another standup affair.

Israel Adesanya most recently competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where he successfully defended his middleweight title for third time with a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori. Prior to that win, ‘Stylebender’ was coming off his first career loss in MMA, which he suffered at the hands of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

As for Alex Pereira, the Glory Kickboxing standout is set to make his Octagon debut against Andreas Michailidis at November’s UFC 268 event.

