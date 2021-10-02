Vicente Luque offers gutsy stipulation for potential fight with Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque has offered a gutsy stipulation for his potential December showdown with Nate Diaz.

Luque (21-7-1 MMA) is currently the hottest fighter in the promotions welterweight division, having won four-straights fights all by way of stoppage. ‘The Silent Assassin’ has earned back-to-back first round submission victories over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa in his most recent efforts.

Following his sensational performance against ‘Maverick’ at UFC 265, Vicente Luque called out fan favorite Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) who promptly responded.

While the ‘Stockton Slugger’ has dropped his past two Octagon appearances, a fight with Diaz would still prove as a huge opportunity for Luque. Nate is a huge name and would draw a ton of new eyeballs on ‘The Silent Assassin’.

Although Vicente is certain that he has done enough to warrant a welterweight title shot, he is still keen on fighting Nate Diaz next.

“I’ve talked to my manager, I let him know that I want that fight. The UFC knows that I want that fight.” Luque toldFood Truck Diaries (h/t MMANews). “Apparently, Nate also wants the fight, so it’s up to the UFC now, let’s see if they can make that fight.”

Vicente Luque continued by offering a gutsy stipulation for the potential scrap:

“I think that what really makes sense for this fight is that we both have the ingredients to make a fight of the year. We’re going to go out there, I’m not going to go out there and take him down. (Even) if that can be a good gameplan, I’ll throw that right in the garbage.”

Nate Diaz last competed at June’s UFC 263 event where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately lost a lopsided unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. The youngest Diaz brother recently hinted at a December return (see that here).

Would you like to see a fight between Vicente Luque and Nate Diaz booked next?