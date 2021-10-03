UFC Vegas 38 Results: Kyle Daukaus subs Kevin Holland, bout ruled a no-contest (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 is co-headlined by a middleweight matchup featuring Kevin Holland squaring off with Kyle Daukaus.

Holland (21-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Big Mouth’ is coming off of back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Kyle Daukaus (10-2 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Phil Hawes. Prior to that setback, the Philadelphia native had earned a win over Dustin Stolzfus at UFC 255.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 38 co-main event begins and Kevin Holland lands a low kick to start. Kyle Daukaus responds with a two-punch combination. He shoots in for a takedown but ‘Big Mouth’ is able to defend. Daukaus continues to work. He drags Holland down to one knee but Kevin pops right back up. He reverses the position and lands some foot stomps. Daukaus has Holland’s head locked up. ‘Trailblazer’ lands some shots to the body. Daukaus lands a pair of knees and then the referee steps in and separates the fighters. The pair come together and their is a clash of heads. Kevin Holland is hurt. Kyle Daukaus jumps all over him and begins to work for a submission. He locks in a rear-naked choke and ‘Big Mouth’ is forced to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 38 Result: Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland ruled a no-contest

