Michael Bisping shares his take on the biggest UFC fight that failed to come to fruition: “That truly is the one that got away”

Michael Bisping is sharing his take on the biggest UFC fight that failed to come to fruition.

The sports analyst believes Khabib Nurmogomedov (29-0) vs Tony Ferguson (26-7) was the biggest UFC fight that never happened.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping had this to say:

“Now the fact this fight never went to head is just absolutely insane because, if you don’t know, this fight was matched up, this fight was contracted, these training camps were taking place. Not once, not twice, not thrice, don’t know what the fourth is, but five times! These guys were matched up five times.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Michael Bisping said (h/t Sportskeeda):

“For whatever reason, the fight never happened. It is such a shame because we would’ve loved it. Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, two of the greatest, two of the best people you will ever meet. I got so much respect for both of these people, but I would have loved to have seen them go head-to-head and try to beat the s**t out of each other.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were slated to fight on five different occasions under the UFC banner. Unfortunately for fight fans, injuries, botched weight cuts and other issues prevented the matchup from ever coming to fruition.

Would you like to have seen a Khabib Nurmogomedov vs Tony Ferguson match-up? Do you agree with Michael Bisping that ‘The Eagle’ vs. ‘El Cucuy’ is the biggest UFC fight to never come to fruition? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below