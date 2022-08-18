UFC 278 | Pro fighters make their picks for Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

In the co-main event of UFC 278, an intriguing middleweight bout goes down as Paulo Costa takes on the returning Luke Rockhold. Heading into the fight, Costa is a sizeable -340 favorite while the former UFC middleweight champ is a +250 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe Costa will eventually land something big and KO Rockhold.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold:

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I’m rooting for Rockhold on that one, not sure how it will go but I want Luke to win.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That should be an exciting fight as both men are exciting fighters and I actually think Rockhold wins as he can avoid the big shot by Costa and use his wrestling to win.

advertisement - continue reading below

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: Both those dudes are crazy so it’s hard to even say. I’ll say Costa though by KO, but who knows.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: It’s hard to pick this one, it’s a toss-up, Costa is Costa and Luke doesn’t fight much. I’ll say Costa.

David Onama, UFC featherweight: Paulo Costa by knockout.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: That is a weird fight but I’ll say, Paulo Costa. All he needs is one punch to KO Rockhold.

advertisement - continue reading below

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: That is a hard pick, it might just be whoever drinks less but I’ll say, Costa.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: Sean Strickland will step in because one of them will pull out and will win a decision, (laughs). But, I’ll say Costa by KO.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: Costa seems like a toolbag, and a weird guy but if Costa hits Rockhold once on the chin, Rockhold is getting put to sleep.

Jay Perrin, UFC bantamweight: I think Paulo Costa is a cartoon character. Costa hits like a truck and is a monster while Rockhold’s chin is suspect is the best way to put it. I’ll say Costa by KO in the second.

advertisement - continue reading below

***

Fighters picking Paulo Costa: Sean Woodson, Devin Clark, David Onama, Terrance McKinney, Drakkar Klose, Sam Alvey, Jason Witt, Jay Perrin

Fighters picking Luke Rockhold: Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for the UFC 278 main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

advertisement - continue reading below

Who do you think will win at UFC 278, Paulo Costa or Luke Rockhold?