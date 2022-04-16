UFC Vegas 51: ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2.

Luque (21-7-1 MMA) and Muhammad (20-3 MMA) originally collided at UFC 205 in November of 2016, with ‘The Silent Assassin’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

Vicente Luque will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Michael Chiesa. All four of the Brazilian-American’s most recent wins have come via stoppage.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad was last seen in action this past December, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson to extend his undefeated streak to seven fights in a row.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

UFC Vegas 51 is co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Caio Borralho (10-1 MMA) taking on Gadzh Omargadzhiev (13-0 MMA). Both fighters made their last appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series and will be looking to make a statement this evening.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 51 Main Card (8:30pm EST on ESPN+):

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad –

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzh Omargadzhiev –

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho –

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu –

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie –

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa –

UFC Vegas 51 Prelims (5:30pm EST on ESPN+):

Devin Clark vs. William Knight – Clark def. Knight via TKO at 3:21 of Round 3

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad – Kianzad def. Lansberg by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose – Klose def. Jenkins via TKO at 0:33 of Round 2

And THAT'S how ya do it, folks! @DrakkarKlose shuts it down lightning quick in RD 2 ⚡️ [ #UFCVegas51 | Prelims LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/DrGJKfp6Ob — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2022

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson – Garcia def. Ronson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:50 of Round 2

Beats the bell! 🤯 🇲🇽 'Gifted' Garcia with the sub at the 4:50 mark in round 2️⃣. #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/RJja9yX4Mf — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2022

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday – Buday def. Barnett by Technical unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden – Leavitt def. Ogden by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes – Hughes def. Nunes by majority decision (29-27 x2, 28-28)

Kevin Croom vs. Heili Alateng – Alatengheili def. Croom via TKO (punches) at 0:47 of Round 1

Alatengheili starts us off with a BANG 💥 #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/lZkO22WbEL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 16, 2022

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 main event rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad?