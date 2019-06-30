Michael Bisping not ruling out career turnaround for Darren Till

Michael Bisping believes Darren Till can turn the tide in his young career.

After going 17-0-1 in his first 18 professional bouts, Till was given a UFC welterweight title shot against Tyron Woodley. Big wins over Donald Cerrone and Stephen Thompson caught the attention of UFC officials and once Colby Covington underwent nasal surgery, Till was given the shot at gold. He fell short, suffering a second-round submission loss to Woodley.

Till tried to rebound against Jorge Masvidal, but was knocked out in the second round. While doubters have started to trickle in, Bisping isn’t one of them.

He explained why during a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast:

“He had all the makings of being a champion,” Bisping said of Darren Till. “And then not to mention, he followed that win [Donald Cerrone] with a win over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. It was very close, but Tyron Woodley had two incredibly close fights with Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. ‘Wonderboy’s’ definitely there, he’s at that level. He’s one of the best in the world and a very tricky customer and a tricky style.

“And if Till and Tyron fought another five times, I guarantee the outcome would be different. I’m not saying Till would beat him, I’m just saying I doubt it would be so one way. And then of course he followed it up with a loss to Masvidal, which really hurt his stock. But the thing for Till, what is he? I think he’s like 26. He’s still very, very young. So let him take some time, recover, take some time off. He’ll be back.”

UFC president Dana White believes Darren Till may have been pushed too soon. White also made it a point to mention how stacked the 170-pound division is. Till will be given some time before the UFC chooses his next opponent.

Do you think Darren Till will be able to rebound from losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 6/30/2019.