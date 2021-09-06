Michael Bisping explains why Darren Till should move back down to welterweight

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping explained why fellow British-born MMA fighter Darren Till should move back down to welterweight.

Till lost his second straight fight and suffered his fourth loss in his last five fights overall with a third-round rear-naked choke defeat to veteran Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36. While Till did hurt Brunson at one point on the feet, he spent the majority of the fight on his back being controlled by Brunson and getting his face smashed in with ground and pound before the veteran sunk in the finishing choke in the third round. For Till, this was a tough loss that essentially shuts down any notion of him being a middleweight title contender anytime soon. Although he’s only 28, he needs to get back in the win column.

Speaking to BT Sports following UFC Vegas 36, Bisping was asked what he thinks Till needs to do in order to turn his career around. In Bisping’s view, perhaps it’s a move back to 170.

“I think perhaps a move back down to welterweight (is what he needs). When you look at Derek Brunson compared to him, Derek Brunson is a much bigger guy. I’m not talking height-wise. Height-wise, they’re very similar. But when you look at the frame – and with the frame and with that muscle, comes a lot of strength – certainly when you’re fighting guys like Derek Brunson when their whole M.O. is to take you down. Of course, technique comes into play. But a lot of what comes into play is strength. Once you get into these clinch positions, it comes down to power, and Derek kind of outmuscled him in those situations, as well,” Bisping said (h/t MMAunkie.com)

