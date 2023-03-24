Michael Bisping defends Jon Anik after Colby Covington’s recent threat: “He’s just stating facts”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has responded to Colby Covington’s recent threat.

‘Chaos’ has been out of the cage for over a year, since his unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal last March. Weeks following the defeat, ‘Gamebred’ allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami steakhouse. For over a year following the incident, the welterweight contender was out of the spotlight.

That was until UFC 286 in London last Saturday night. On Friday, Covington suddenly appeared as the backup fighter for the main event. In the post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that Leon Edwards would defend his title against ‘Chaos’ next. Granted, ‘Rocky’ later stated that he didn’t intend to face Covington.

Belal Muhammad wasn’t happy with the title shot going to Colby Covington, and he made it known. Over the last week, ‘Remember the Name’ has made several social media posts about the situation. Along with that, Muhammad did a recent interview with Jon Anik regarding a potential title shot.

Following that interview, the former interim champion threatened the UFC commentator. As a result, Anik received a groundswell of support from fighters in the promotion and now has gotten praise from Michael Bisping. ‘The Count’ discussed Covington’s comments in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

There, the former UFC middleweight champion hit back at Covington. In the video, Bisping praised Anik as a consummate professional.

Michael Bisping defends Jon Anik after Colby Covington’s threat

“Jon Anik is a professional. He is the most professional person,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Colby Covington, he took exception to that in the biggest way possible.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “Colby Covington’s threatening to kill Jon Anik. Uhh, but he’s not. He’s playing the game. Jon Anik, he’s in the clear. He’s not gonna get murdered, he’s not being unprofessional. He’s just stating facts. The reality is it’s not hard to feel bad for Belal. The man has won eight in a row. He does have unfinished business with Leon Edwards. Now, of course, Colby Covington lost two title fights in a row to Kamaru Usman — beat Tyron Woodley [in between] — last time out, he went out there and beat Jorge Masvidal and he hasn’t fought for what’s been about a year now.”

