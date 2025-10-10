Merab Dvalishvili called out by former UFC champion on two-fight skid

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 10, 2025
Merab Dvalisvili during UFC 320 title fight

A former UFC titleholder hopes to challenge Merab Dvalishvili despite suffering some setbacks.

Dvalishvili has had a memorable run as the UFC Bantamweight Champion. After defeating Sean O’Malley back in Sept. 2024 to capture the gold, “The Machine” thwarted Umar Nurmagomedov for his first successful title defense. He then submitted O’Malley in their rematch, and recently defeated Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision.

Dvalishvili is looking to break the record for the most successful title defenses in a single year. While the 135-pound champion is eyeing a clash with Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo is hoping to emerge as a future challenger for Dvalishvili.

Figueiredo takes on Montel Jackson in the UFC Rio co-headliner. Speaking to UFC News ahead of fight night, the former flyweight champion said he wouldn’t mind being Dvalishvili’s next title challenger (via MMAJunkie).

“That’s how I see myself, beating a guy who has a very good record,” Figueiredo told UFC News. “Merab is a guy who has fought with everyone in the (division), almost everyone, and won. Looking at the line over there, I’m the only one he hasn’t fought yet, and what took me out of that title fight with him were the two defeats I have suffered. Now I’m back, I’m ready to win. God willing, I’ll be the winner on Saturday, so that this fight can happen. I want to fight him, and I want the UFC to give me that opportunity.”

Figueiredo would likely need an impressive showing against Jackson along with some luck to get that title opportunity next. In his last two outings, Figueiredo has suffered defeat. He dropped a unanimous decision to Petr Yan back in Nov. 2024, and followed that up with a TKO loss to Sandhagen due to a knee injury.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for coverage of UFC Rio on Saturday.

