Merab Dvalishvili reveals historic plans after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili and Joe Rogan at UFC 320

Merab Dvalishvili has historic plans following UFC 320, and he wants to complete them before 2025 ends.

Dvalishvili has been a dominant bantamweight champion. Following his unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen this past Saturday, “The Machine” has three successful title defenses this year alone. A fourth successful title defense would break a UFC record for the most in a single year.

If Dvalishvili can get one more fight before the end of 2025, it would be an ideal circumstance for the reigning 135-pound titleholder. Dvalishvili told reporters that he wants to get one last bout this year in December (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Yeah, I would love to fight in December because otherwise I have so many other opportunities to travel somewhere,” Dvalishvili said. “It is good, I love it. I enjoy everywhere I go, but it’s going to take away my fights and the most I enjoy this feeling, fighting. I want to be busy, and I don’t want to make wait too much the next contenders. I think Petr is three-fight win streak, and he’s a former champion, and I think he deserves the title fight. I think so. If UFC wants, I’m ready to fight in December.”

“The Machine” admitted that while he’d be open to a matchup in January 2026, it would be tough for him.

“I would love to fight December, no problem,” Dvalishvili said. “Whoever they think deserves it more. I’m ready, I just want to tell them I’m ready. If they want to give me this favor, that would be nice. I can fight in January, too, but January is a little challenge for me when I fought Umar this year because we have Christmas, and then we have New Year, and we have Georgian Christmas because we celebrate 14 days later of Christmas. Also, there is my birthday, January 10.”

The question would be, who’d be next for Dvalishvili? With Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista scheduled to fight on Oct. 25, that would likely leave Petr Yan as the lone option should the UFC opt for a December showdown.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

