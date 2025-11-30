Max Holloway unsure if he wants spot on UFC White House card

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025
UFC fighter Max Holloway training

Max Holloway thinks he’d be a good candidate for the UFC White House card, but he isn’t exactly clamoring for it.

For years, Holloway has been praised for his fan-friendly style and the Hall of Fame resume he has built. Many believe he’d be the right type of fighter to compete on the historic White House card.

Appearing on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung’s YouTube channel, “Blessed” said he feels his chances of getting on the card are high (via MMAFighting).

“We’ll see what happens with the Conor thing, with Jon Jones coming back,” Holloway told Korean Zombie’s Youtube channel. “I think the card idea is cool, but there’s no American champion. The only American champion there is is the ‘BMF’ title, so you’re looking at the man. So am I going to be at the card? I like my odds of being on it.”

Even if that were the case, Holloway admitted that it’s not something he’s sure he actually wants.

“But I don’t know too much of really wanting to be on it,” Holloway said. “Because I heard that’s only going to have like 5,000 people on the lawn, and then across the street, they’re going to have like 80,000 people at screens watching and stuff, which is cool, but the 5,000 people, I don’t know if my family would be able to have seats there. So at the end of the day, it kind of sucks not having family members there, especially when I worked my way up so high in the UFC, I’m so used to having them really close, ringside and stuff, and them just being there.”

Holloway’s next fight hasn’t been made official, but many have been calling for him to have a rematch against Charles Oliveira. The two fought back in 2015, but the fight ended quickly when Oliveira suffered an injury.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Max Holloway UFC

