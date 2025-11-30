Ramadan Ondash promises all-out battle with Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Fight Night 38: “Like a war fight”

Nineteen-year-old Lebanese striker Ramadan Ondash faces Thai-Malaysia’s Aliff Sor Dechapan in a pivotal strawweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The matchup represents exactly the kind of challenge the young finisher has been waiting for, a meeting between two contenders with dangerous styles and World Title implications.

Ondash originally thought his path might lead toward former two-division, two-sport king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao or Thai standout Thongpoon PK Saenchai. The strawweight division is stacked with elite veterans. But when ONE offered Aliff, a fellow streaking contender, he welcomed it without hesitation.

What makes this showdown compelling is how both men surged through the ONE Friday Fights series. Ondash smashed Yangdam Jitmuangnon in 80 seconds in his promotional debut, outclassed Pitchitchai PK Saenchai and Kongchai Chanaidonmueang, then delivered the breakout moment of his burgeoning career when he flattened Chartpayak Saksatoon at ONE Friday Fights 114 after trading early knockdowns.

Similarly, Aliff earned his six-figure deal through a string of highlight wins at the weekly spectacle. The 20-year-old recently beat Elmehdi El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 32 in June, proving he belongs among the division’s elite young talents.

“I’m training hard for this fight, for this moment. I’m ready, Inshallah. It will be a very good fight,” Ondash said. “It will be perfect, like a war fight between me and Aliff.”

Ramadan Ondash believes power advantage will prove decisive

Ramadan Ondash respects his opponent’s abilities but sees clear advantages in their matchup. He broke down the stylistic clash and why he believes his attributes will prove decisive inside Lumpinee Stadium.

“He’s a strong man, he’s a good fighter. I train hard to fight Aliff, of course. His [main weapons] are punches and kicks, but that’s all. He’s a [better opponent] for me. Because my sparring partners are taller than me, I know how to fight them,” he said.

“He’s a good fighter, Aliff is a very good fighter. But he doesn’t have much power in his hands, unlike me. He fought Yangdam for three rounds. I finished Yangdam in one minute only. I have more power, [I’m] faster than him. It will be a very good fight. A strong fight for fans. They will watch a good fight. I respect him. We wanna fight. Everyone will see who is Aliff and who is Ramadan. If anyone wants to see a war fight, they should watch my fight, a good fight, two very good young fighters. And everyone will learn from me.”

Even though he’s still a teenager, Ondash sees himself inching close to a shot at Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title. He believes victory over Aliff at ONE Fight Night 38 could be the key to finally putting his name in that conversation.

“I want to fight for the belt, Inshallah. I waited for the moment since I was a kid, and I will do my best. That’s it,” he said.

“Step by step I will get there. I need to get the belt now. Because I know myself, how I train, and I know my discipline. And I won four fights, each one is against a very good fighter, all good names and good fighters. I have many KOs. I want to fight with [Prajanchai] the same way I fight every time – I fight from my heart. That’s it, that’s my power. I want the fans to see me. This is what I need.”