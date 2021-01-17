Matt Brown sounds off on “ridiculous” judges following loss to Carlos Condit

Welterweight legends Matt Brown and Carlos Condit squared off in the co-headliner of today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event.

Brown (22-18 MMA) was returning to action for the fist time since May, where he had suffered a TKO loss to Miguel Baeza. Prior to that setback, ‘The Immortal‘ was coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders respectively.

Meanwhile, Carlos Condit (32-13 MMA) had returned to the win column in his most previous Octagon appearance, this after defeating Court McGee by unanimous decision. Prior to that victory, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ had suffered five straight defeats, which included three losses by was of submission.

With that being said the stakes were high for both Matt Brown and Carlos Condit ahead of today’s highly anticipated matchup.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 7 co-headliner did not disappoint, as Brown and Condit proceeded to go to war for fifteen straight minutes much to the delight of the 2,000 fans in attendance.

After three rounds of back and forth action, it was pretty clear that Carlos Condit had done enough to get his hand raised by the judges in attendance. So when that ultimately happened, it did not come as much of a shock. However, the fact that all three judges had given the ‘Natural Born Killer’ every round did not sit well with many, including Matt Brown.

‘The Immortal’ took to social media shortly following the conclusion of today’s event where he issued the following statement venting his frustration with the judges.

“30-27 is ridiculous. I won the first round 100% he won the second for sure and the third is really close but I ended on top. Should have got the decision imo but if he got it based on just the third round I wouldn’t be mad. Fucking judges.” – Brown wrote on Twitter.

