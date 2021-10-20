Marvin Vettori claims Paulo Costa is overweight for UFC Vegas 41 main event

It appears there is some last-minute drama as Marvin Vettori is claiming that Paulo Costa is overweight for their UFC Vegas 41 main event.

According to Vettori, who spoke to reporters at media day ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 event, he is hearing that Costa is having trouble making the 185lbs weight limit ahead of their main event this weekend. As far as “The Italian Dream” goes, he has no problem, fighting Costa up at 205lbs if he can’t make middleweight. He just wants to fight him.

“There’s some sh*t going on – he had some problems with weight. I said I’ll fight him at any weight, but at the end of the day we still have to all be professional. He’s not professional. F*ck, we all go through weight cuts. He has to do some of it. So, we’ll see,” Marvin Vettori told reporters (via MMAjunkie.com). “The last thing I want is for the fight to be scratched, so I’ll fight him at any weight. With that being said, he needs to suffer a little bit making weight. All of us go through that. That shows. He’s a lot overweight.”

As Vettori said, he doesn’t want the fight to be scratched as he of course wants to collect his money after working hard during his training camp for this fight. At the same time, fighting up a weight class could be risky for Vettori just because it likely benefits Costa much more since he won’t have to drain himself to make the weight like he does to cut down to 185lbs. It will be interesting to see if the UFC goes ahead with the fighting moving up to 205lbs, or perhaps moves it to a 195lbs catchweight. But at this point it appears as though Costa will be in tough to make 185lbs.