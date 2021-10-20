Kevin Lee flagged by USADA for using adderall, suspension looming

Kevin Lee is set to be suspended by USADA for using adderall.

Lee returned back in August and lost a decision to Daniel Rodriguez in his return to welterweight. It was a disappointing loss for Lee, and now, he revealed on Instagram that he was flagged by USADA for using adderall.

“I have tested over the limit allowed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in my most recent fight. In 2018 I was diagnosed with Adult ADHD, it has always affected me. I did not discover real treatment for the diagnosis until 2020 when I was recovering from my double knee surgeries. I was prescribed Adderall from a doctor to improve my mental Health,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “I told representatives from USADA but did not apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption from the NSAC before my last fight. For that, I truly apologize to the UFC, the commission, my opponent, Dana White, the matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, and the fans.

“It was never my intention to gain an athletic advantage. It was an attempt to conquer the severe anxiety I silently suffer from daily,” Lee continued. “I am actively cooperating with the Nevada Athletic Commission and expect to reach an agreement on a sanction. I will use this time to heal and come back stronger. Sorry for my lack of professionalism that lead to this disappointment, I’ll be back.”

The news is no doubt surprising as adderall is not a performance-enhancing drug and used for people with ADHD. However, it is on the banned list on USADA so Lee is taking full responsibility and will serve whatever suspension he is given.

Kevin Lee is currently 18-7 as a pro and on a two-fight losing streak. Prior to the loss to Rodriguez, he was submitted by Charles Oliveira. He holds notable wins over Gregor Gillespie, Edson Barboza, and Michael Chiesa.

