Luke Rockhold reveals abortion and relationship issues led to UFC return: “It just f*cked me up”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has opened up on his UFC return.

The 37-year-old has been out of action since his fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in July 2019. That bout was a second-round knockout defeat for Rockhold, his third defeat in his last four contests.

Following the bout, the former UFC middleweight champion decided to take time off. Rockhold openly debated retirement, as he showed no interest in returning to the cage. However, last August, he announced a return to the UFC.

He was quickly set for a fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 268 in November 2021, but the fight was canceled. Rockhold is now once again set for a return, as he’s linked to a matchup with Paulo Costa at UFC 278 in August.

Ahead of the return, Luke Rockhold has opened up on his return to the UFC. In an interview with MMAJunkie, the California-native revealed that relationship issues, along with abortion, led to his return. Rockhold’s announcement comes just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, removing the right to abortion in the United States.

Luke Rockhold revealed that the rough patch led to him reevaluating his life. Now, he’s feeling determined as he’s set to make the walk in August.

“I know it’s not a popular subject right now, but I did have an abortion, and I did have a big breakup. There was a lot committed in trying to – you know, I’m 37 and wanting that, needing that and then it all falling apart, it hurt. It definitely was a big turning point in realizing where my life was and where I’m going. Having a kid on the way and prepping for that and carrying the weight of the kid and another, it weighs on you, to where you want to put yourself in that place later in life.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Luke Rockhold continued, “Having to make that decision, a lot of things just weren’t right. There wasn’t a lot of truth on both sides, on either side, and it just f*cked me up. And it made me f*cking transition and change my life for the better. Ever since then really, I’ve been sober. I think Super Bowl weekend was that, and the week after was sobriety.”

What do you think about Luke Rockhold returning to the cage? Sound off in the comments below!