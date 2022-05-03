Li Jingliang calls out former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal: “Let’s see who’s the best striker in Miami”

Li Jingliang is calling out former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Li Jingliang, (18-7 MMA), is looking for his next opponent after his loss to Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) back in October 2021 at UFC 267. That loss via technical submission in the very first round saw Li choked unconscious by a tight rear-naked choke.

Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has the unfortunate record of losing 3 three in a row, most recently to Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 this past March.

Jingliang ‘The Leech’, recently took to ‘Twitter‘ for the call-out:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

@GamebredFighter Unlike Geoff, Jorge, I believe you are a real brawler who never sits back. Let’s see who’s the best striker in Miami this July @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/4zWfUqoeOF — Li Jingliang_MMA (@UfcJingliang) May 3, 2022

“@GamebredFighter Unlike Geoff, Jorge, I believe you are a real brawler who never sits back. Let’s see who’s the best striker in Miami this July @ufc @danawhite”

It should be noted that previously Jingliang had called out Geoff Neal (14-4 MMA).

‘The Leech’ called Geoff out with a tweet:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“@handzofsteelmma Heal up bro! Let’s dance 💥Violently!”

Apparently the lack of a response from ‘Handz of Steel’ has now seen Jingliang turn his attention to Jorge Masvidal in hopes of finalizing a fight.

Of course ‘Gamebred’ has legal problems he’s dealing with outside the cage, after an altercation with Colby Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami. Depending on court developments, which are forthcoming, Masvidal could see himself in a difference kind of ‘cage’ moving forward.

Obviously the Chinese welterweight is very anxious to get back to the Octagon to fight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

At the time of this article there has been no response from Jorge Masvidal concerning the call-out.

Would you like to see a Li Jingliang vs Jorge Masvidal match-up?