Li Jingliang calls out former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal: “Let’s see who’s the best striker in Miami”

Li Jingliang is calling out former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal.
Li Jingliang, (18-7 MMA), is looking for his next opponent after his loss to Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) back in October 2021 at UFC 267. That loss via technical submission in the very first round saw Li choked unconscious by a tight rear-naked choke.
Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has the unfortunate record of losing 3 three in a row, most recently to Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 this past March.
Jingliang ‘The Leech’, recently took to ‘Twitter‘ for the call-out:
@GamebredFighter Unlike Geoff, Jorge, I believe you are a real brawler who never sits back. Let’s see who’s the best striker in Miami this July @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/4zWfUqoeOF
— Li Jingliang_MMA (@UfcJingliang) May 3, 2022
It should be noted that previously Jingliang had called out Geoff Neal (14-4 MMA).
‘The Leech’ called Geoff out with a tweet:
“@handzofsteelmma Heal up bro! Let’s dance 💥Violently!”
Apparently the lack of a response from ‘Handz of Steel’ has now seen Jingliang turn his attention to Jorge Masvidal in hopes of finalizing a fight.
Of course ‘Gamebred’ has legal problems he’s dealing with outside the cage, after an altercation with Colby Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami. Depending on court developments, which are forthcoming, Masvidal could see himself in a difference kind of ‘cage’ moving forward.
Obviously the Chinese welterweight is very anxious to get back to the Octagon to fight.
At the time of this article there has been no response from Jorge Masvidal concerning the call-out.
Would you like to see a Li Jingliang vs Jorge Masvidal match-up?