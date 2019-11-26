Quinton “Rampage” Jackson interested in boxing match, just not against Deontay Wilder

MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson says he is interested in taking a boxing match after his mixed martial arts fight against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator Japan.

Jackson is currently signed to Bellator and is coming off of a KO win over long-time rival Wanderlei Silva. He’s now set to fight fellow PRIDE alum Fedor on New Year’s Eve in a matchup between two legends of mixed martial arts. Now 41 years old, Jackson knows he doesn’t have much time left in combat sports, and he’s already planning his next move.

According to Jackson, he’s very interested in taking a boxing match once the Fedor fight is over with. Here’s what Jackson told TMZ Sports about potentially getting into boxing.

“I asked Dana White a long time ago, way before Conor McGregor even was around, let me do some boxing. It wasn’t my time, there was nobody for me to fight. I still want to fight a boxing match before I retire,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, he’ll fight anybody in the boxing ring. Anybody except for Deontay Wilder, that is. Jackson says he has no interest in fighting Wilder unless there’s $100 million thrown his way to take the fight.

“I’ll fight anybody but Deontay Wilder. He’s too tall. Unless they give me like $100 mil, then I’d fight him. I’m keeping it real. I don’t like to fight tall guys with a long reach. I’ll tell you what. I’ll fight him if they give me $100 mil and we do me one boxing match and one MMA match, then I’ll fight him. $100 mil. I’m keeping it real. I don’t like fighting them long, tall dudes,” Jackson said.

If Jackson is serious about boxing, perhaps Bellator can work something out with DAZN given its relationship with the streaming service and the fact they hold boxing events.

